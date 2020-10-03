Kunal Kemmu gets daughter Inaaya’s name inked on his body





Kunal Kemmu gets his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s name inked on his body.

Inaaya’s name is written in Devanagari script, Inaaya captioned the photo, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name Inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends." Sharing a photo of the tattoo, Kunal wrote: "I love it."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated Inaaya’s third birthday. Sharing an adorable picture of their little princess, Soha wrote, "Three years old today."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Inaaya in 2017.