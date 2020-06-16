‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh gives birth to a baby girl





Television actress Shika Singh welcomed a baby girl with her pilot husband Karan Shah. The little princess arrived into their life on yesterday morning. They named the little one, Alayna Singh Shah.

While speaking to BT, Shikha announced her baby girl’s name and said, “We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to the Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby, ‘Al’.” When she was asked how does it feel to be a new mother, she said, “The feeling is yet to sink in. I think the countless sleepless nights that we will face, will make me realise that I am a mom now!”

Shikha Singh gave birth to her baby during the tough time of coronavirus pandemic but they are lucky that everything went smoothly. “The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us."

The couple tied the knot in May 2016 and after four years of marital bliss, Shikha and Karan welcomed their first bundle of joy.