‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh expecting first child, flaunts baby bump pic





‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh, who enacted the role of Aaliya is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah. The couple tied the knot in May 2016 and after four years of marital bliss, Shikha and Karan are expecting their first bundle of joy. The super excited parents-to-be shared the good news with a cute post.

The two pictures showed Shikha flaunting her baby bump. The couple's pet dog is also by their side. “Us: Yayyy. Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do (sic),” Karan's caption read.

Soon after breaking the good news, congratulatory messages from Shikha's industry colleagues started pouring in. Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Priyanka Kalantri and many more wished the couple.

Talking to TOI, Shikha revealed that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with Covid-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling,” she said.

Shikha also said that her family was supposed to fly down to Mumbai to be with her during the delivery but due to the lockdown, that won't be possible. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy,” she added.