‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Ashlesha Savant tests Covid positive





Actress Ashlesha Savant of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame has been tested Covid positive and the actress has quarantined herself at home.

Ashlesha Savant shared, “I tested positive for COVID-19 today, Following my Doctor’s Protocol. Isolating and quarantined at home. Please take care and stay safe. Most importantly stay calm. Prayers and strength for all. Thank you for your love and support (sic).” She captioned her post, "Please take care and stay calm (sic)."

The actress also shared a monochrome picture of her holding a thermometer and an oximeter. She captioned the post, “Please take care and stay calm.”

We wish the actress a speedy recovery!