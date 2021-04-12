‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Arjit Taneja tests COVID-19 positive





Actor Arjit Taneja of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his diagnosis.

Arjit wrote, "Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under quarantine and following all necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is."

He also urged people who had come in his contact to get tested. He added, "If you have come in contact with me recently then please get tested - for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and is spreading. Don't let your guard down. (I kind of did). Take care and be safe!!"

His fellow friends and colleagues from the industry send him speedy recovery wishes in the comments. Actress Shikha Singh wrote, "Whatttttt noooo. Take care buddy." Drashti Dhami commented, "Take care." Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shardul Pandit, Shraddha Arya, Pryanca Talukdar also showered good wishes for the actor.

On the professional front, he starred in Naagin 5, Kuch Toh Hai, Kumkum Bhagya. He has also featured in some music videos.

Here’s wishing Arjit Taneja a speedy recovery!