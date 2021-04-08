Singer Kumar Sanu receives Covid-19 vaccine





Noted singer Kumar Sanu has taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the singer has urged everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine to get vaccinated.

In the video, Kumar Sanu can be heard saying, "Hi friends, mein abhi jaa raha hu vaccine lene ke liye. Bohot dara hua hu kyunki logon ne aur YouTube ne bohot daraya vaccine lene se kya ho jayega .. mein bhi bola ek baar dekhta hu vaccine leke kya hota hai..." He then takes his first dose of vaccine and also encourages others to do the same. Kumar Sanu adds, "mein chahta hu ke humlog sab milke ye teeka lagaye aur desh se corona ko bhagaye.

He captioned the video as, "COVID Vaccine. Please take your COVID Vaccine soon, keep yourself and your family safe.. #covidvaccine." Several Instagram users dropped comments under the post.

In the past, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.