Kumar Gaurav’s daughter Siya gets married to boyfriend Aditya





Kumar Gaurav’s daughter and Sanjay Dutt’s niece Siya gets married to her longtime boyfriend Aditya and on Saturday in the presence of close friends and relatives. Pictures from the wedding ceremony surfaced online and in one of the pictures, Sanjay Dutt posed with his wife Maanyata and daughter Iqra, sister Namrata Dutt, Kumar Gaurav and the newlyweds.

The bride wore a pale pink and cream ensemble and the groom coordinated with his bride. Sanjay Dutt was in all-white attire while Manyata looked beautiful in a green lehenga.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister and Sunil Dutt’s daughter Namrata married Kumar Gaurav and the couple has two daughters together. Their elder daughter Saachi is married to the grandson of legendary Bollywood director Kamaal Amrohi, Bilal.

Aditya and Siya were in a relationship for quite sometime and now they are officially engaged. The couple got engaged in July this year.