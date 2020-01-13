‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actress Erica Fernandes engaged?





Erica Fernandes of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ fame has shared a picture of her with rings on her finger and it triggered engagement rumour of the actress.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ is linked with her co-actor Parth Samthaan and it is concluded that Erica is engaged to her boyfriend Parth.

The picture shared by Erica Fernandes showed two hands, one of the boy and the other a girl holding hands with a ring written ‘E’ on the girl’s finger. She captioned the post, “When I’m with you, i act different, in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”

Erica Fernandez was earlier linked with Shaheer Shaikh and currently she is dating Parth Samthaan.