‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’ promo: Shaheer, Erica back as Dev, Sonakshi





The promo of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Aise Bhi 2’ was revealed and it’s delighted to seen Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez back as Dev Dixit and Sonakshi Bose. The promo showed their complex relationship.

Shaheer and Erica shared the promo videos on their Instagram account. While Shaheer wrote, "Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?," Erica captioned the video, "1st look of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3".

Devakshi fans excited to see their favorite couple back and flooded the internet with their comments. One user wrote, "Omgg..... This promo looks amazing... And dev aur sona are love." Another wrote, "Finally it's beautiful.. giving the feel of first promo of KRPKAB so nostalgic." "Really loving the concept....Would love to see DevAkshi rediscovering the love.. As always Sony and it's realistic concepts never fail to impress!!!! Can't wait to see Kuch rang back and ofc as always my DevAkshi are looking gorgeous," said another.

Earlier, a video of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was shared in the video, Shaheer and Erica were seen holding hands and running in fields with music of the show playing in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, while confirming season 3 of the show, Erica told E Times, "Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today," adding, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."