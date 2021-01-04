‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor Parzaan Dastur weds girlfriend Delna Shroff





Parzaan Dastur, who played the child role of ‘Little Sardaar’ in the blockbuster movie, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ tied the knot with girlfriend Delna Shroff. The couple got married according to Parsi tradition.

The groom can be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and cap while the bride opted for a maroon sari with a front pallu.

The image was captioned "Star is shining" along with a hashtag #DELCOUNTSTHESTARS.

In October last year, Parzaan announced the countdown to his wedding and shared a picture alongwith caption reading, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram."

Just last week, the actor shared a countdown picture with his lady love and wrote, "#bae #queen #love #heart #star #heartStar #theDashwedding #comingSoon #delCountsDaStars #love #forever #smile #smiles #cha2shah."

In an earlier interview with Urban Asian, Parzaan expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan again as he said, "Working with Shah Rukh Khan was a fantastic experience as a kid. I am looking forward to working with him in the future as well."

Parzaan Dastur won the hearts of million with his dialogue "Tussi Jaa Rahe Ho, Tussi Na Jao" from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.