Krutika Desai’s husband and late Amjad Khan’s brother Imtiaz Khan dies





Television actress Krutika Desai’s husband and late Amjad Khan’s brother Imtiaz Khan passed away on March 15 in Mumbai. He was 78. He is survived by wife and actress Krutika Desai and daughter Ayesha Khan.

Mourning the death of the actor, Jaaved Jafferi shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai”. Film trade analyst Atul Mohan wrote, "#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage – Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."

Actress Anju Mahendroo too condoled the death of Imtiaz Khan, she wrote, "Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my [email protected] Khan."

The actor was a part of films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Dak Bangla (1987), Chor Police (1983). Dayar-E-Madina (1975), Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972), Dharmatama (1975), Dayavan (1988), Hulchul (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Noor Jahan (1967), Apradhi (1974) and many more films.

May his soul rest in peace!