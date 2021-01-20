Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda at loggerheads?





It is reported that all is not well between two most talented comedians of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The duo is at loggerheads and most probably the reason is Krushna Abhishek’s uncle and veteran actor Govinda, popularly known as ‘Chi Chi’. It is known to all that the mama-bhanja jodi is not on talking terms and they indulged in a war last year.

Talking to HT about the same, Kiku Sharda said, "There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar. We are on the same page. Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It’s nothing at all which both of us don’t know. We are aware, there’s no chance of anything like that happening."

Kiku added, "He’s a dear friend, and a talented boy. I enjoy working with him." On the other hand, Krushna is also all praise for the actor and said, "There is no fight between me and Kiku. These are all just rumours. I love him, and I absolutely love working with him."

Kiku Sharma plays the role of Bachcha Yadav on the show while Krushna entertains the audience as Sapna, a beautician who runs a parlour.