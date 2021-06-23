‘Krrish 4’ teaser: Hrithik Roshan to be back as superhero





Bollywood superhero Hrithik Roshan is coming with the fourth instalment of the successful franchise, ‘Krrish 4’. The actor announced ‘Krrish 4’ on the completion of 15 years of the superhero flick.

Hrithik Roshan shared the news on his social media handle by sharing a short clip. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,” he captioned video.

On completion of 15 years of ‘Krrish’ series, Priyanka’s team shared stills from the film and tweeted, “The film that we fell in love with 15 years ago & celebrate even now! It’s #15YearsOfKrrish today, a movie high on action, romance & emotions.”

In another tweet, Priyanka’s team added, “From the chemistry between @iHrithik & @priyankachopra to the high octane action scenes, everything about Krrish makes it one of our all-time favourite PCJ films. What are your memories of watching the movie for the first time? Let us know below…”

Hrithik Roshan became a hit as Krrish in all its three installment, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3.

Fans are super excited to learn about 'Krrish 4'. One commented, “Woah! Been waiting for this for a lifetime.” While another one said, "Please make it quick can't wait to watch you on that big screen”.

There was another one who said, “I was waiting from 7 years for part 4 of krrish”.