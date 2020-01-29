Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon to romance Akshay Kumar in ‘Bell Bottom’





Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has been confirmed for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’.

A source informed, "While there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom, the reports are mere rumours. She was never even approached for the role. In fact, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play the role which is said to be a significant one. Her look test is already done and with Fillhall being loved so much, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz. Nupur has already been prepping herself for the big break."

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has already worked with Akshay Kumar for B Praak’s music video, Fillhal.

While shooting for the music video, Nupur and Akshay bonded over their Punjab connect.

“Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love. Here’s the poster of my first ever music video,” Akshay wrote on social media while sharing the poster from 'Fillhal'. The poster shows Akshay gazing at Nupur, as she leans against a wall. He donned an earring and a black shirt.

Speaking about her experience of working with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Nupur said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect".