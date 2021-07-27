Kriti Sanon turns 31: Kareena, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka and others send wishes





Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon celebrated her 31st birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Her new film ‘Mimi’ released around her birthday and she received loads of love for ‘Mimi’ and birthday.

Celebrities took to their social media handle to wish the actress.

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a lovely picture with his ‘Panipat’ co-actor and wrote, "Happy birthday Kriti ! Hearing amazing things about Mimi. Can't wait to watch the movie. My best wishes to the entire team and hope you have a fab day ahead”.

Ayushmann Khurrana wished the birthday girl by calling her "pretty Kriti Sanon".

Actor Anushka Sharma, too, wished the actress on social media.

"Happy birthday Kriti! Here's wishing you a splendid birthday," she wrote.

Kriti's younger sister Nupur Sanon gave us a glimpse of Kriti's pre-birthday party.

Nupur penned a heartfelt note for Kriti, saying she is her lifeline.

"Happy Birthday to my Lifeline ji Krits.. Tu duniya ki sabse special ladki hai! Anyone who knows you even a little...knows that your outer beauty is nothing in comparison to your inner beauty. You're the sweetest soul looking for the most positive things in everyone,uplifting and motivating people,NOT even slightly PRETENTIOUS and holding onto your roots with such grace! I can keep writing on and on but what I really mean is that MIMI ek hi hai bas is duniya mein.. saaf dil our achhi niyat.. koi tere aas paas bhi nahi !! I love you sabse zyada... proudest sister.. And thankful to have you in my life," Nupur wrote.

Actor Varun Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chabbra graced the the low-key birthday party of Kriti Sanon.

Actors Prabhas and Sunny Singh also send their wishes. Kriti will be sharing screen space with them in 'Adipurush'.

