Kriti Sanon to play Sita in ‘Adipurush’





Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the role of powerful mythological character Sita in ‘Adipurush’.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is an adaptation of the Hindu classic Ramayana which features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Kriti said that playing the character comes with a huge responsibility.

“We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing.

“Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters,” Sanon told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor said Om Raut is an “extremely aware” filmmaker.

“I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don’t see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well,” she said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film went on floors earlier this year.

Kriti Sanon said that she is delighted to work with Raut, Prabhas and Saif.

“Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way.”

The actor’s next release is ‘Mimi’ slated to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.