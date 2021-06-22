Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff sizzle in Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar





Like every year, this year also many celebrities adorned celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani’s calendar. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone were among to unveil their look and now Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff shared their awesome look from Daboo’s calendar.

While praising the ‘Mimi’ actor, the photographer wrote, “You Should See Her In A Crown. Enchanting Kriti". In the picture, the actress looked absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit. She donned a black bralette, leather pants with black stilettos. She is accessorized with multiple rings, bangles and sleek danglers. This is the sixth time in a row the actress graced Daboo’s calendar. The fun during the shoot was also captured in the lenses.

While Tiger Shroff steals the thunder. The ‘War’ actor can be seen wearing shirt and trousers, flaunting his abs. He poses in the rain. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote: "Making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot." Sharing the same picture, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass... It's learning to dance in the rain. Extraordinaire Tiger."

Before unveiling the ‘Baaghi 3’ actor, Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS picture with Tiger and wrote, "Launching soon! Watch this space for Tiger's calendar shot! BTS with Dabboo and the phenomenal Tiger."

Last year also Tiger made his presence felt on Daboo’s Calendar.