Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19





After Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta another star from the film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has been tested positive for Covid-19. According to Filmfare reports, Kriti Sanon has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, the ‘Panipat’ actress shared a picture on social media revealing that she has wrapped up her schedule of the film and she is flying back home.

Speaking about the other star cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Neetu Kapoor flied back to Mumbai via air ambulance arranged vy her actor son Ranbir Kapoor while Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta are quarantined in a hotel in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in ‘Mimi’ alongside Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in which she enacts the role of a surrogate mother.