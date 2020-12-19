Kriti Sanon tests negative for Covid-19





Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been tested negative for coronavirus. Earlier this month, the ‘Housefull 4’ actress contracted the virus.

Kriti Sanon shared the news of her being tested negative on Instagram. She wrote: "Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to BMC officials, respected Assistant Commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help and assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the never ending love."

When Kriti was tested positive for Covid-19, she shared the news as, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet”.

On the work front, she is working on Laxman Utekar's ‘Mimi’ in which she plays the role of a surrogate mother. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.