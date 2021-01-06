Kriti Sanon kick-starts the shooting of ‘Bachchan Pandey’





Kriti Sanon is overjoyed as she starts the shooting of her new film, ‘Bachchan Pandey’. The film features Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Kriti shared a picture from the set of her flapping the board. She captioned it, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film!#BachchanPandey Here we go."

The cast and the crew reached Jaisalmer for the first shooting schedule. The actress also posed with director Farhad Samji.

The film also starts Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Arshad Warsi is happy to team up with Akshay Kumar.

"Oh very! Very! You have no idea. I'm a huge fan of Akshay's. He's an outstanding actor. He's so good. His energy level and his madness and a terrific sense of humour. Many a time when we bumped into each other and he's always said 'Yaar, ek picture karte hain saath mein.' But it never happened. We never managed to get the right script. And finally, this [Bachchan Pandey] has come. It's going to be good fun. People are going to love this. They're really going to like this film," Arshad gushed.

Taking about ‘Bachchan Pandey’ script, 52-year-old actor added, "He's insane in the film. I'm insane in the film. In fact, last night I went through the script. Earlier, I had just heard a rough thing. Last night, I actually sat and went through the whole script. It's going to be a good ride. There will be a couple of scenes, people will just crack up. It's quite mad. And yet, it's got various things in it. It's got the action in it. Awesome action in it. And, good emotional quotient in it. It's a good package."

“He plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s friend in the film, and their chemistry will be something to look out for. It’s a hilarious track with some jugalbandi between the two actors,” the source further told.

The film is said to be based on the Tamil film, Jigarthanda.