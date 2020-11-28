Kriti Sanon to play Sita opposite Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’





Kriti Sanon will play the leading lady in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’. The ‘Heropanti’ actress will essay the role of Site and Prabhas will enact the role of Lord Ram. While Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Lankesh.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “She (Kriti) will play the character with grace and dignity. Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021.”

Earlier, Anushka Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh’s names were being considered for the role of Sita but finally Kriti Sanon grabbed the meaty role.

Adipurush will reportedly be shot from January 2021 in one long schedule. Talking about shooting the film in 3D, the source said, “It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale.”

‘Adipurush’ celebrating “the victory of good over evil” will hit theatres on August 11, 2022. The mythological drama will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.