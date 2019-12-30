Krishna Shroff kisses, hugs boyfriend Eban Hyams in new vacation post





Krishna Shroff is going strong with boyfriend Eban Hyams and she bade good-bye to 2019 with some sun-soaked kissing picture with Eban.

Krishna Shroff expresses her feeling for Eban, "Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul and love this year."

The couple cane be seen hugging and kissing each other. However, Tiger Shroff commented, "Poor Guy, Eban."

Earlier in the day, Krishna shared picture of her chilling beside poolside in a bikini, She captioned it, “Nirvana state of mind.” Tiger had commented with a ‘nauseated face’ emoji on the post.

Krishna is madly in love with the baseball player and currently the couple is going strong and they are interested to take their relationship to the next level.

Recently, Eban Hyams’s cryptic message hinted that the couple got secretly hitched. In his Instagram story, Eban referred Krishna as his 'wifey'. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she rubbished the 'secret wedding' rumour and said that the particular word is 'just a term.'

"It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on”, quips Krishna.

Krishna, who owns MMA Matrix fitness centre with brother Tiger Shroff also told Mumbai Mirror that her brother Tiger Shroff has known Eban for five years and they've played basketball quite few times. "They have played basketball together a few times. Eban is a pro," she was quoted as saying. She said that earlier Eban didn't know that Tiger had a sister.

Sometime ago, picture of Krishna Shroff dining with Eban Hyams also did the round on net, "Minding our own business like it's our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it's heavenly," she captioned the post.

Krishna Shroff opens up how she got to meet her boyfriend, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."

When Mumbai Mirror asked Krishna if Eban Hyams wants to try his luck in Bollywood, she said, "He's interested in films but right now he's into sports and he makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in Los Angeles and Australia."

Krishna's mother Ayesha has also met Eban. When asked if her parents oppose their match, she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgment. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my tie and keep it between us for now."