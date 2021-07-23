Krishna Shroff goes topless for a magazine shoot





Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff bold shoot for a magazine cover has set the internet on fire. Krishna goes topless for the shoot. She covered her boobs with her hand.

She donned a well-fitted black leather pant which she unbuttoned to flaunt her tattoo. She put on black leather elbow-length gloves. She completed her look with on-point makeup with a dewy finish. Krishna opted for a wet hair.

Friends and fans of the star kid showered love on her new sensational post.

Disha Patani, Amrita Arora, Sidhanth Kapoor and other celebs praise Krishna.

Disha Patani wrote, "Insane that body," while Elli AvRam commented, "OMG!!!! Cover of the year."

Fans dropped Fire, heart and heart-eyed emojis on Krishna's post.

On the personal front, Krishna Shroff broke up with boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

In an earlier post, she announced her break-up with Eban. “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”