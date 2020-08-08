Kozhikode plane crash: Shahrukh, Big B, Akshay, Ajay Devgn express grief





The tragic Air India plane crash in Kozhikode, Kerala shook the nation. At least 19 passengers died including two pilots were killed and over 120 were injured after a plane coming from Dubai had a crash landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. The incident totally shocked the entire country and social media was flooded with condolence posts. Our Bollywood celebrities also mourned the loss of lives on their social media handle.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn all expressed grief

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain .. Prayers .."

Shahrukh Khan wrote, "My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers..."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Akshay Kumar, Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Shabana Azmi: #Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash . How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Anupam Kher, Deeply saddened to know about the #AirIndia plane crash at #Kozhikode. My heart goes out to the families of the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the injured. Will request year #2020 to cut short it’s days and make an early exit.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Love and healing to the passengers and crew members of @airindiain. My prayers and condolences to people who lost their loved ones in the #KozhikodeAirCrash

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith come on top in this dark age."

Randeep Hooda: Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport.

Disha Patani, Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this.

Vivek Oberoi: Another heartbreaking tragedy of 2020 , the crash of Air India Express in Kozhikode! Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.