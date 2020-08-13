Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey officially divorced





Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey are now legally divorced. Tied the knot in 2015, the couple has been living separately since 2015. Ranvir and Konkona has a son together, named Haroon.

The news was confirmed by Konkona's lawyer Amruta Sathe Pathak. She also said that the divorce was done amicably by mutual consent. As per the reports, trouble in their paradise cropped up in 2013, and they separated in 2015 and filed for divorce.

A source tells ETimes, "They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two. Sad of course that they couldn't reconcile as a couple but who can control destiny?"

After separation, Konkona Sen Sharma moved out of their house with Haroon.

A source revealed then, “Koko is living independently in an apartment in Andheri, with Haroon. Though Ranvir continues to stay in their apartment in Goregaon-Malad, he ensures spending time with their son.”



The source further added, “Koko and Ranvir tried to sort out their troubles to make the marriage work, but it looks like things were irreparable.”

Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony in September 2010. Before entering into matrimony, they were in a relationship for three years. On 15 March 2011, they were blessed with a baby boy.