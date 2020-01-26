Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in copter crash: Abhishek, Ranveer, Arjun, Priyanka mourns





Life is very unpredictable. Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The news came as a big shock for all around the globe. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, and others took to their social media handle to mourn the demise of the basketball legend and his daughter.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless.R.I.P @kobebryant #blackmamba #24,” while Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared that he is heartbroken. “Heartbroken. #ripkobebryant He was such an inspiration. Thoughts and prayers to his family and especially with his daughter Gianna. #Lakernation #mambaforever #8 #24,” his caption read.

Priyanka Chopra shared a heart-warming post for the basketball champion and wrote, "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.