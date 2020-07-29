‘Kkusum’ actress Rucha Gujarathi shares first picture of her newborn





Television actress Rucha Gujrathi blessed with a baby girl and she and her newborn received a warm welcome. On July 14, Rucha Gujarathi welcomed her first baby with husband Vishal. The new mom shared the first picture of her little princess. Two pictures were shared, the first picture showed family members welcoming Rucha Gujrathi and the baby while the second picture showed the newborn on bed with mom and dad beside the little one.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “We r really happy to announce that we r Blessed with a baby girl @vish_jas.”

Her industry colleaguers showered the post with love. “Many many congratulations to you n Vishal,,, this is the biggest gift of the universe... God bless the three of you so happy,” wrote Aditi Sajwan. Vikas Kalantari, Munisha Khatwani, Annup Sonii and Roop Durgapal also congratulated the couple.

Rucha had been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. In a recent post earlier this month, she had written, “I know some pple will find being pregnant is easy ,but I can’t relate it’s hard ,it’s incredible beautiful ,but it also challenges u in ways u never thought possible #pregnancyhacks #pregnantbelly #pregnancy#preggers #preggolife #preggobelly.”

In March, she had shared a picture with her husband and wrote, “it’s too much of chaos in the world as of now ..hang in there baby ..I know for sure once you are out u will see the world in a new light .. so far so good ..#staysafeeveryone ..#stayhomestaysafe#preggy_club.”