'Kkusum' actress Aashka Goradia quits acting





Television actress Aashka Goradia has announced her retirement from the showbiz. The actress has bid good-bye to acting to concentrate on her business.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Aashka Goradia said that business has been in her blood and that ‘acting happened by chance’. She also revealed that she has conveyed her decision to the producers.

She said, “It’s been a beautiful journey, one which has given me so much. Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursuing what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words. When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy.

She thanked her husband for being her constant support. Aashka said, “I look into his eyes and I know I have a whole world of love, an ocean of trust, and a belief that I can, and it’s his belief that keeps me going.” She also added that she isn’t sure if her decision to quit acting is ‘permanent or temporary’.

Aashka also opened up about the struggle she faced in the industry and said, “Of course. What is a story without ups and downs and what’s life without good and bad days? It’s the low points that teach you a lot, they are your biggest teachers in life. I was someone who couldn’t sit at home, who wanted to constantly be working, sometimes due to responsibilities, many times because I was a workaholic. But in recent years, I learnt to divert my energies towards what really matters. I learnt to be patient, to not always expect, to continue working — not with the motive to stay busy, but rather to create something bigger.

On the work front, Aashka Goradia worked in couple of hit TV series including Kkusum, Maharana Pratap, Naagin and Baalveer, among others. She also participated in the reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She was last seen on Daayan in 2019.

Well, Aashka will be dearly missed.