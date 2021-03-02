Kishwer Merchant expecting first child with Suyyash Rai in August





Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child in August. The expected parents shared the good news on social media handle with a adorable clicks.

Sharing picture from her maternity shoot on beachside, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby" ????Coming Soon.. #august2021 #sukishkababy ????Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t." The actressâ€™s baby bump was quite visible.

Suyyash also shared the same picture on his profile and captioned it, "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun ???? @kishwersmerchantt !Coming this August."

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant's friends, Sahil Anand, Aniruddh Dave, Priyank Sharma, Rohit Reddy, Sehban Azim, Paras Babbar, Smriti Khanna, Ashita Dhawan, Ishita Dutta, Helly Shah, Vinny Arora, Digangana Suryavanshi, Vishal Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ankita Bhargava and others congratulated the couple.

Kishwer and Suyyashâ€™s love story blossomed on the set of TV show â€˜Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaaniâ€™ where Suyyash used to visit his friends. Their friendship turned into in love and tied the knot in a grand wedding on 16 December, 2016.



