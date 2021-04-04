Kirron Kher fights cancer: Neetu Kapoor, Parineeti, Priyanka send recovery wishes





Anupam Kher announced that his wife and veteran actress cum politician Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer and no sooner the Anupam Kher shared the sad news, celebrities and close pals of the couple wished her a speedy recovery.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon along with folded hands emoji. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Prayers" followed by a folded hands emoji. actor Parineeti Chopra said, "Sir we are praying for her." Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery.”

Mahima Chaudhry wrote, "Wish kiran mam a speedy recovery n sending u strength." Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji. Amrish Puri's grandson and actor Vardhan Puri said, "She's going to bounce back with even more gusto #prayers".

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “I pray for @KirronKherBJP ji’s good health and speedy recovery.” Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Thoughts prayers and warmest wishes to the inspiring strong courageous and amazing @KirronKherBJP for a speedy recovery .... get well soon maam.” Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Praying for her quick recovery."

Juhi Chawla wrote, "Kirronji always radiates positivity . With her spirit and strength & a support as strong as you Anupam ji & Sikandar , she will surely overcome all adversity . God Bless ."

Kubbra Sait tweeted, "Gosh! I’m sorry to hear this Anupam Sir. Wishing you and @sikandarkher a whole world of love and positivity. To @KirronKherBJP , you’re a fighter and gosh! That smile of yours... may it be the way to your recovery. Sending the positive vibrations to the family."

Recently, Anupam Kher shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis in his post, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

Anupam Kher conveys Kirron’s message in which she thanks everyone for their best wishes. “Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!”

In the video, the veteran actor said, “My dear friends, thank you a lot for your prayers and wishes for Kirron Kher. Your love and support has made us stronger, and we hope that she comes out of this period of her life, successfully leaving the sickness behind.”