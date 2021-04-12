Kiran Rao replaces Deepika Padukone as MAMI chairperson





Deepika Padukone steps down as the chairperson ofMumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI). She was appointed as MAMI chairperson in 2019. Filmmaker Kiran Rao has replaced her.

The ‘Piku’ actress cited ‘Slate of work’ for the reason of her stepping down from the post.

Calling the experience as ‘enriching’, she stated that her bond with MAMI ‘will be a lifetime experience for her.

On Monday, the actor took to her social media platforms to share the news. “Being on the board of MAMI and serving as chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.”

I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires. I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime,” she wrote in a note.

In 2019,Deepika made her first appearance as the film festival’s chairperson at MAMI.

During her opening statement, she said, “Cinema has the power to make us less lonely when we are. In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely is isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and most importantly without fear. As an artiste who truly believes in the power of cinema, I say we need this more than ever before.”

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Shakun Batra’s untitled project, starring Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika recently announced ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.