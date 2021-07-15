Kim Sharma dating Leander Paes, lovebirds holidaying in Goa





The new lovebirds of the tinselville are Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and former tennis player Leander Paes. The couple is currently enjoying holiday in Goa. Their lovey-dovey pictures are doing the round on net.

Couple of times, Kim and Leander were spotted in Mumbai.The Project Cafe in Goa shared a picture of the duo where Kim had celebrated her 41st birthday in January this year.

In the pic, the 'Mohabattein' actress was dressed in a white crochet dress while the tennis camp donned a blue tee and a denim.

The official handle of Pousada By The Beach also shared intimate picture of Kim and Leander.

The 41-year-old actress also shared few more pictures from her Goa gateway on her social media handle.

Kim Sharmaâ€™s ex-boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane opened up the actress and Leanderâ€™s affair. Rane said, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

Harshvardhan and Kim dated till 2019. Later, the actor opened up about his break up. He had said, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth."

Kim was previously married to businessman Ali Punjani and moved to Kenya. After few years, they legally separated.