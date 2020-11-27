Kim Sharma dating Amit Sadh





Kim Sharma and Amit Sadh’s family dinner in Goa gave rise to the speculation that the couple is dating each other.

After separating from her husband Kenya based husband, Ali Punjabi in 2017, Kim dated quite a few, the name includes fashion designer Arjun Khanna, Harshvardhan Rane and now she is rumoured to be dating actor Amit Sadh.

After breaking-up with her husband Ali, the ‘Mohabattein’ actress returned to India and romantically linked up with fashion designer Arjun Khanna. Their love affair sparked off when the couple entered celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani’s calendar launch hand in hand. Later, they ere spotted together in various occasion and also holidayed in Albaug.

However, her relationship with Arjun was brief and both parted ways.

Then her name was linked up with actor Harshvardhan Rane for brief period. The actor has blamed his break-up on his ‘DNA’.

Speaking to Times Now, Harshvardhan said, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth,” he said. Joking about his break up, he quoted a dialogue from Rang De Basanti. “I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti - azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe films, aur yehi hai mera relationship”.

Now, Kim Sharma is rumoured to be dating Amit Sadh.