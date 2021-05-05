Kicked stupid corona’s butt, Pooja Hegde tests Covid-19 negative





Bollywood actor Pooja hedge has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

"I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested negative! Yay! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there," the Housefull 4 actor wrote.

On April 25th, the ‘Mohenjo Daro’ actor informed her fans that she contracted Covid-19.“Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care,” the actress wrote.

Soon after that fans sent recovery wishes to Pooja. ”Wishing you a very speedy recovery, mam” one of her fans wrote.

Pooja had recently crossed 13 million followers on Instagram and she thanked her fans for the milestone. She wrote, "13 million! Aahhhh... Thank you my lovelies...sending all of you big squishy hugs...muahh."

On the work front, the ‘Housefull 4’ actress has Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65 in her kitty.