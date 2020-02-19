Kiara, Bhumi, Sunny Leone goes bare for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar





Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has again captured the sensuousness of Bollywood celebrities in his 2020 calendar. Many celebrities adorned Dabboo’s 2020 calendar, we could see Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan among several others.

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani posed nude for the calendar.



Kiara Advani covered her shyness behind a giant leaf. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her fans. "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani," she wrote as a caption.

Bhumi Pednekar raises the temperature in a bathtub. Sunny Leone covered her boobs behind a book with black cover. Vicky Kaushal flaunts his hot bod as he gets out of a pool totally drenched.