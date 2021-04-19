Kiara Advani to romance Ranveer Singh in ‘Anniyan’ remake





Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead in S Shankar’s Hindi remake of his Tamil psychological thriller ‘Anniyan’. The Hindi remake titled, ‘Parichit’ and it stars Ranveer Singh in the male lead.

Speaking to Mid-day, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress confirmed that she signed the project on Friday. Ranveer Singh said that he is blessed to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar. He said, “To lead a film like ‘Anniyan’ is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being.”

Shankar, on the other hand showered praise on Ranveer Singh, “I’m thrilled to make ‘Anniyan’ for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country,” the director said. Gada, chairman and MD of Pen Studios said the film will be one of the biggest cinematic events in the country.”

‘Anniyan’ is a psychological thriller and it narrates the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder – working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.