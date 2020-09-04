Kiara Advani to romance Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’





According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been approached to play female in lead in Prabhas 3D movie, ‘Adipurush’. She has been approached to play Sita while Prabhas will enact the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s movie.

When director Om Raut narrated the script to Kiara Advani, she was quite impressed with her character and gave her final nod. But she is yet to sign on the agreement. The makers are also planning to rope in some more actors from other languages too.

By the end of this year, the final announcement of the cast and the crew will be announced.

Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said, "Every role and every character come’s with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic specially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

‘Adipurush’ will be released in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages. It is expected to go on floors in 2021 and scheduled for a 2022 release.

In his latest interview to a leading daily, Om Raut opened up on why he roped in Prabhas for this project. “I’ve seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there’s anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has Indoo Ki Jawaani and Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in her kitty.