Kiara Advani goes topless for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar





Kiara Advani, one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood is breaking the internet with her new sultry beach photo from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar.

The picture is too hot to handle and it showed stunning Kiara lying on the sand without clothes. She donned multiple rings on her fingers and left her hair open.

Alia Bhatt is in awe of the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor's sensuous photo. She commented on her post saying, "Wowza." Dabboo Ratnani called Kiara an 'absolute beauty' in the comments section.

In 2020 also Kiara Advani went bare for Dabboo’s calendar. She covered her shyness behind a giant leaf. The actor captioned the dare-bare photoshoot. "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani," she wrote as a caption.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in ‘Shershaah’, opposite her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline and also Shashank Khaitan's untitled movie in her kitty.