Kiara Advani clicked outside boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s house





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are Bollywood’s latest sensation. The couple are going strong for quite sometime but neither Kiara nor Sidharth have come open about their relationship. They party together, go for vacation, visit each other’s house but not yet ready to accept their relationship in public.

Lately, paparazzi clicked the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress outside rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's Bandra home in Mumbai and she was taken aback.

Kiara’s expression seemed she was bewildered as they clicked her pictures. The actress was dressed in a white sleeveless top and a pair of beige trousers in her car. She put on mask.

Their love story sparked on the set of ‘Shershaah’. At Kiara’s 27th birthday bash, Sid was spotted with his ladylove. After the party ended, the birthday girl left the venue with Sidharth Malhotra.

In a past interview, when Sidharth was asked about his link up rumours with Kiara, the actor replied saying that they are just friends and co-stars as they will next be seen together in 'SherShaah.'

The ‘Student of the year’ actor also said, "If everything you read would've been true then kya baat hoti. I'm in relationship only with my work."

Sidharth Malhotra has previously linked with Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kartik Aaryan ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for ‘Thank God’.