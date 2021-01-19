Khushi Kapoor to made Bollywood debut, confirms father Boney Kapoor





After Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut. Father and producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the news of Khushi’s Bollywood entry.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor revealed that Khushi is interested in pursuing a career in acting. "You will hear an announcement soon," he quipped.

However, Boney clarified that he will not launch his younger daughter instead she will be introduced by a popular production house. Boney told in an interview, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.", he added.

Boney and Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma production ‘Dhadak’ in 2018.

Khushi Kapoor is an internet sensation and she regularly posts her amazing pictures on social media.