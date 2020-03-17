Khushi Kapoor returns from the US amid coronavirus scare





In the wake of the Coronavirus spread, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi returned from the USA. Yesterday, Khushi was spotted with her dad Boney Kapoor at the airport. Boney came to receive his daughter at the airport. Both the father-daughter duo was seen engrossed in deep conversation.

For the unknown, Khushi was stud is currently studying in USA at the New York Film Academy and since universities across the US have been closing down their campuses due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi has returned home in Mumbai.

Like Janhvi, Khushi is also interested to make her career in Bollywood. It is not sure whether she will be seen in front of the screen or behind the screen.