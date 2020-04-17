Khubsoorat, Khatta Meetha actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies At 65





Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who is best known for his roles in ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Baton Baton Mein’ passed away at the age of 65 on April 15.

The news of the actor's demise was shared on Instagram by his sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee. Sharing a black and white photo of one of Ranjit Chowdhry's film appearances, Ms Padamsee wrote: "Actor, writer, maverick... we will miss you."

In her post, she added that the funeral is scheduled for April 16 while a prayer meet will be held in his memory once the lockdown is over on May 5. "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories on May 5. With love, Raell," read her message.

The actor, who was in India for dental treatment, had to stay back due to the lockdown, said theatre personality Dolly Thakore.

"He was so well loved and an adorable guy. I reached out to the family. He has a wife and 16-year-old son in New York. He had come to India for a dental treatment. He has been here since December-January. He was booked to go back on April 8 and the lockdown came," Thakore told PTI.

"He got a ruptured ulcer in the intestine which happened on April 14. A physician was called who said he needs to go to the hospital and he was taken to Breach Candy hospital. They operated on him but he died at the hospital yesterday at 4 in the morning," she added.

Deepa condoled the actor's death in a tweet as she wrote, "Miss him - a real loss."

Actrors Poorna Jagannathan and Rahul Khanna also condoled Ranjit's death on social media.

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP

#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI

— Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020

Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!

— Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) April 16, 2020