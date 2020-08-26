‘Khaali Peeli’ teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey escape in a taxi





The teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey’s upcoming film, ‘Khaali Peeli’ was released and it is very catchy. The teaser showed Ishaan and Ananya on a mad ride run in a taxi after doing some scuffle.

The teaser showed a policeman warning his team that a boy and a girl escaped in a yellow-and-black taxi. Ananya is seen running with a bag filled with money and jewellery. Ananya and Ishaan are seen running from a variety of people. The film is also loaded with loads of action. Ishaan plays a bindaas boy while Ananya plays a dancer.

Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, ‘Khaali Peeli’ was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date pushed behind.

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's (actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Raazi and Gangs of Wasseypur) credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."

The comic caper also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, it is expected to hit the screens next year.