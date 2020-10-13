Kerala’s Aryananda Babu wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020





Kerala’s girl Aryananda Babu has been declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020. She defeated her co-participants, Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh to emerge as a winner. Aryananda Babu took home the coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs five lakh.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Aryananda shared her feelings. “I was really not prepared. Each of the finalists was very good, and it was a tough competition. I was overjoyed when my name was announced, and I can’t thank God enough for making it happen. Coming from south, I really did not expect to win this show on Zee TV.”

As a viewers, we all know that Aryananda Babu doesn’t speak or understand Hindi but she overcame the barrier and emerged as a winner. “When I came for the final auditions, honestly, I couldn’t even speak a word of Hindi. I couldn’t believe my luck when they still chose me for the show. I worked hard and tried to learn as much as I could. Even if I could understand the language a bit, I really can’t speak it. Our mentors and gurus really helped me, and it was only because of their guidance that I could ace my performances. However, it was very tough learning the lyrics and adding emotions and expressions to the song in the short period that we got.”

Aryananda further shared that she wants to learn Hindi now and sing in Hindi. “I really want to be able to sing in every language. That’s my goal, and I hope I can fulfil that,” she added with a smile.

Aryananda Babu said hard work won her the trophy. “I really worked hard for it. I remember when the lockdown was announced, and the shoot had to be put on hold, everyone went home. However, I stayed back in Mumbai with my father to train myself. Throughout the period, I practised every day with him, and I feel God was kind to gift me this trophy for all the efforts I put in.”

Dedicating her big win to God and her parents, the young champion shared, “My father used to teach music at home, and I think I got interested in it from my early days. It was all very organic. I performed on the stage of Shri Krishna Temple when I was two and a half years. Music has always been my life,” concluded Aryananda, who looks up to Lata Mangeshkar as her idol.