Katrina’s sister Isabelle to romance Pulkit in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’





Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will star opposite Pulkit Samrat in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’. It is an entertaining movie in which Pulkit will play the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, while Isabelle will enact the role of Noor who belongs to Agra.

Isabelle Kaif took to her Instagram account to share the good news, sharing a still from ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’, she wrote, “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.”

Salman Khan also took to his Instagram handle to share the photo. He wrote along, “Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed .. congrats n all the best . God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat”

Excited about Isabelle’s entry in the film, Pulkit said in a statement, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

The duo recently shot for a ‘Dandiya-Raas’ song, titled “Ban Piya” for the film which is choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. On this, Acharya said, “The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.