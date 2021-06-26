Katrina, Kareena, Anushka, Dia and others wish Arjun Kapoor on birthday





Arjun Kapoor turned a year older today and the actor received lots of love and good wishes from his Bollywood buddies. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more took to their social media handle to wish the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor.

Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor may this year bring u all the love peace and happiness.”

Whereas Anushka Sharma said, “Happy birthday joon! May this year bring you even more success, love and happiness.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Arjjj Big love always!” followed by heart emojis.

Sister Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a very adorable picture with his brother and simply wrote, ‘HBD to you @arjunkapoor’ along with a heart emoticon.

Anshula captioned a picture from their childhood as, “The best man I know ï¸Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you â?¾”

While Sonam posted pictures with him from her wedding and captioned it as, My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I’m so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here’s to more happy memories and happier times with you.” He’s a brother everyone prayer for, isn’t it?















