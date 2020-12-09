Katrina Kaif’s winter style is a killer





Katrina Kaif is a fashionista and she welcomed winter with a different style statement. To beat the cold, she donned a stylish camouflage jacket. She gave major winter goals and it is just unmissable.

The ‘Tiger Zinta Hai’ actress looked chic and cool in a bright orange track pant and top, teamed with a camouflage jacket with a furry hood.

In her caption, Katrina Kaif asked her fans, “Is it winter already.”

The post has garnered over 8.5 lakh likes within hours and over 5k lovely comments from her fans with heart emojis on her post.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. She has Phone Bhoot and Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled superhero film in her kitty.