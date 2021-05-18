Katrina Kaif wishes rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal on birthday





Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 33 and his industry friends, family and fans showered love and wishes on the ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’.

Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky shared a smiling photo of the birthday boy and wrote,“Happiest birthday @vickykaushal09 May u always be smiling (sic)."

Viicky celebrated his birthday with family and Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal wished him by sharing a glimpse of his low-key birthday celebration. The photo showed the 'Uri' actor standing along with his birthday cake and a knife in his hands. Sunny captioned the same, "Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai (Happy birthday, my brother)."

Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also wished him on the occasion by sharing a collage of his childhood picture and young Vicky. The text on the first picture read, "Mera wala gana lagao (Play my kind of music)" and the second picture's text read, "Phir dance karunga (Then, I will dance)." Sham wrote, "Happy birthday Puttar. Feel blessed to have a son like you and may God's blessing be always with you. Love and blessings."