Katrina Kaif wishes birthday boy Ali Abbas Zafar with throwback pic





Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s association dates long back. Sharing a throwback picture with the birthday boy, Katrina wrote, "Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your heart desires this year (you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way, without me telling him. Here`s to friends forever," she captioned the series of photos shared on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif shared four precious pictures to wish Ali Abbas Zafar. One is a major throwback and few are not too old.

The two have also teamed up for movies like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and ‘Bharat’.

Lately, the filmmaker tied the knot with Alicia in a private ceremony. “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.” the second picture showed Alicia posing with Ali’s parents. He captioned it, ‘Welcome to the family’, he captioned his wedding photo.