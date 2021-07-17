Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot soon?





Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has celebrated her 38th birthday recently and wishes poured in from every corner.

However, designer Ashley Rebello’s wish for the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress has triggered speculation about Katrina and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumour..

Salman Khan’s stylist Ashley wished Kat by sharing an old picture of Katrina from film ‘Bharat’ in which the actress was dressed in white wedding gown. While wishing Katrina, Rebello wrote, “Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif, may this be reality soon”.

This image has now sparked speculations about Katrina’s wedding to Vicky Kaushal.

Fans are thrilled to see Ashley Rebello’s post.

The couple is rumoured to be dating each other but they are not ready to divulge anything now. both Katrina and Vicky are private persons and they wanted to keep their personal life under wrap.

Lately, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed Vicky and Katrina’s relationship in a zoom interview. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together. This is true. Will I get in trouble for saying this? I do not know.”

Recently, addressing the dating rumours in an interview, Vicky said, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The ‘Uri’ actor added, "There is no story at all."